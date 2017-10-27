HEALTH JOB | World Health Organization (WHO) Surveillance Officer- 7 Positions

World Health Organization (WHO) is the directing and coordinating authority for health within the United Nations system. It is responsible for providing leadership on global health matters, shaping the health research agenda, setting norms and standards, articulating evidence-based policy options, providing technical support to countries and monitoring and assessing health trends.

Job Title: Surveillance Officer (TUB)



Ref No: 1703586

Locations: Ibadan-Oyo, Kaduna, Port Harcourt-Rivers, Minna-Niger, Lagos, Kano and Bauchi

Grade: NO-B

Contractual Arrangement: Individual Service Contractor

Contract duration: 12 Months

Schedule: Full-time



Purpose of the Position

To enhance TB case findings and notifications from health facilities in collaboration with state TB control teams and other stakeholders, inline with existing TB control strategies and plans.

Description of Duties

Under the overall guidance of the CDS cluster, and direct supervision of the NPO TUBs, the incumbent is expected to perform the following duties:

Prepare annual TB surveillance work-plan in line with scope of work.

Provide TA to the State/LGA TB teams for the co-ordination and management of TB surveillance activities in collaboration with SPHCDA, LGA DSNOs, Association of General Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN), PMVs, alternative providers of care (where feasible) and CBOs

Ensure notification into the NTBLCP systems of all diagnosed TB cases from all health facilities, both DOTS and non-DOTS in the public and private sector.

Facilitate real-time capturing of TB data on paper and electronically (e-TB manager), from both DOTS and non-DOTS health facilities into the NTBLCP systems in the State

Participate in the monthly WHO EPI DSNO review meeting at the state level to capture TB surveillance data.

Facilitate monthly DSNO meeting with the LGA TBLS to capture TB surveillance data.

Support mapping and linkage of all public and private health facilities in the state including alternative care providers, where feasible, to the TB programme.

Provide oversight function at the State quarterly LGATBLS data collection and collation meeting.

Perform any other TB-specific related duties as required by the NTBLCP and WHO CDS cluster.

Required Qualifications

Education:

Essential: University degree in Medicine, Public Health.

Desirable:

Post-graduate degree in Public Health, Epidemiology or related areas

Certificate in DOTS expansion training, TB/HIV and DR-TB

Certificate in e-TB manager training

Experience:

Essential: At least five (5) years’ experience in TB and TB/HIV control programme management

Desirable: Prior working experience with NTBLCP at National or state level, international nongovernmental organization (INGOs), bilateral organizations and WHO/UN agencies.

Language:

Essential: Advanced level spoken and written English

Desirable: Relevant knowledge of local language will be an advantage

Skills:

Good knowledge of MS Office packages, including working knowledge of health data management packages like EPI INFO, etc.

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work under pressure and collaboratively in a team.

Ability to work effectively with staff and partners at national, state and LGA levels.

Ability to work as a team, establish and maintain good relations with people at various levels and of different

Application Closing Date

8th November, 2017.

How to Apply

