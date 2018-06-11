World Cup 2018 Kit Ranking: Nigeria Beats Them All Hands-down!

If anyone tries to claim that a country other than Nigeria has the best kit of the 2018 World Cup then they’re a damn liar. Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Co will be donning the finest international kits the football world has seen in a fair few years. The home shirt in particular is one for the ages. Kudos to Nike and the Nigeria FA on these bad boys.

Home shirt:

Manufacturer: Nike

Price: SOLD OUT

Ranking: 10/10

There’s a reason that Nigeria’s home kit sold out after three million pre-orders: because it’s outrageously good. The electric green pattern and black-and-white sleeves just pop. The commercial success of the shirt makes you wonder why more countries or clubs don’t take more risks with their kits. This is a kit that’ll be talked about for years, and everybody wants to get hold of one today.

Away shirt:

Manufacturer: Nike

Price: SOLD OUT

Ranking: 9/10

Often, when we’ve stumbled on a beautiful home kit, the away kit isn’t any good. Not in Nigeria’s case, it’s absolutely glorious as well. The deep, forest green with the home kit’s neon green trim makes for a classy away kit. Congratulations, Nigeria, you’ve won the World Cup (of kits).