Why Manchester United sacked Michael Carrick

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 12th, 2026

KEYPOINTS

• Poor results and inconsistent performances contributed to Michael Carrick’s dismissal as Manchester United head coach.

• Dressing room tensions reportedly weakened his relationship with senior players, including Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez.

• Injuries to key players limited Carrick’s options and affected the team’s consistency.

• Disagreements over summer recruitment left United short of the defensive reinforcements Carrick wanted.

• United’s decision marks the third consecutive season the club has changed managers midway through the campaign.

MAIN STORY

Michael Carrick’s poor results, dressing room tensions, injury problems and disagreements over transfer recruitment contributed to his dismissal as Manchester United head coach less than six months after taking charge, The former midfielder signed a two-year contract on May 22 after leading United to 12 wins in 17 matches last season and securing Champions League qualification. However, a disappointing start to the new campaign forced the club’s hierarchy to reconsider his position.

According to BBC Sport’s Manchester United correspondent, Simon Stone, several factors influenced the decision to end Carrick’s tenure, with poor results and inconsistent performances topping the list, The Red Devils suffered defeats against Chelsea, Brighton and Como, while a 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth increased the pressure on the manager.

Although United produced an impressive 3-2 comeback victory over Roma in the Champions League, they struggled to maintain that standard in subsequent matches, Their 4-4 draw against Aston Villa, despite recovering from two goals down on two occasions, also failed to convince the club’s hierarchy that Carrick could turn the team’s fortunes around.

THE ISSUES

Dressing Room Tensions

Carrick reportedly struggled to maintain harmony within the squad, with some senior players raising concerns about the team’s performances and tactical approach, Defender Lisandro Martinez criticised United’s summer recruitment strategy after their 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, directing his concerns towards football director Jason Wilcox.

Captain Bruno Fernandes also questioned Carrick’s tactics following the 4-1 defeat to Como, The Portuguese midfielder was subsequently dropped for the Bournemouth fixture before returning to the starting line-up as captain against Chelsea, These incidents reportedly increased concerns about Carrick’s relationship with some senior members of the squad.

Injury Problems

Injuries to several key players also complicated Carrick’s task at Old Trafford, Benjamin Sesko, Amad Diallo, Luke Shaw and Carlos Baleba were among those affected by fitness problems, limiting the manager’s options in different areas of the pitch, The situation made it difficult for Carrick to maintain a settled starting line-up and achieve consistency during a demanding period of the campaign.

Disagreements Over Transfer Recruitment

Manchester United’s summer transfer strategy also came under scrutiny, particularly the club’s failure to adequately strengthen central defence and the left-back position, Carrick had reportedly expressed concerns about the squad’s depth during the club’s pre-season training camp in August, “We want more, we need more,” he said when asked about the possibility of further signings, However, United failed to secure all the reinforcements he wanted, leaving the manager with limited options when injuries and defensive problems affected the team.

Poor Results and Inconsistent Performances

United’s disappointing results were another major factor behind Carrick’s departure, Defeats against Chelsea, Brighton and Como, alongside the 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth, increased pressure on the manager, The team’s inability to build on its Champions League comeback victory over Roma further raised doubts about Carrick’s ability to maintain consistent performances.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

According to BBC Sport correspondent Simon Stone, the decision to dismiss Carrick followed a combination of poor performances, dressing room concerns, injuries and disagreements over recruitment, United’s leadership reportedly concluded that the former midfielder was no longer the right person to take the team forward, despite his achievements during the previous campaign.

WHAT’S NEXT

United chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox reportedly travelled to Monaco to inform minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe that a managerial change was necessary, Carrick’s departure leaves Manchester United facing another managerial transition midway through a campaign, The club will now have to consider its next steps as it attempts to improve performances and restore stability within the squad.

BOTTOM LINE

Michael Carrick’s dismissal was reportedly not the result of poor performances alone. Dressing room tensions, injuries and disagreements over recruitment also contributed to his loss of support, ending his Manchester United tenure less than six months after he took charge.