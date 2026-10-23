WHO investigates Ebola exposure risk in Nigeria as DRC outbreak spreads to eighth province

KEY POINTS

WHO says investigators are tracing the movements of a woman who arrived in Nigeria from Uganda and tested positive for Ebola disease.

More than 40 close contacts have been identified in Nigeria, while genetic sequencing is underway to establish whether the infection matches the Bundibugyo virus circulating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The outbreak has reached Nord Ubangi, the eighth affected province in the DRC, as health authorities continue contact tracing and research into possible vaccine protection.

MAIN STORY

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says investigators are pursuing all leads to determine the risk of Ebola transmission in Nigeria after authorities confirmed an infection in a woman who arrived from Uganda, as an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) spread to an eighth province.

Dr Patrick Otim of WHO’s Emergency Response programme said the source of the Nigerian patient’s exposure remained unknown, with investigators working to reconstruct her movements from Uganda to Nigeria and establish where she may have contracted the virus.

“The source of exposure is still not known and the travel history of the patient is being pieced together now in terms of her movement from Uganda up to Nigeria,” Otim said in an online update.

He said investigators would need to establish where the patient was exposed before determining whether transmission had occurred within Nigeria.

According to Nigerian authorities, the patient developed symptoms on October 7 and initially sought treatment at a clinic before being hospitalised 48 hours later. WHO said more than 40 close contacts had been identified as part of the response.

Genetic sequencing of the infection is underway to determine whether it is the same Bundibugyo virus responsible for the outbreak in the DRC. The result will help health authorities establish the relationship between the Nigerian case and infections reported elsewhere.

Otim said infection prevention and control measures had been introduced to reduce the risk of transmission within health facilities. Authorities were also communicating with private healthcare providers in Abuja and other health facilities across the country to strengthen preparedness.

Nigeria is the fifth country this year, after the DRC, France, Uganda and Kenya, to confirm the presence of Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus, according to the report.

The outbreak in the DRC, declared in mid-May, has reportedly resulted in more than 4,600 deaths and 9,552 confirmed infections. Around six in 10 deaths have occurred outside health centres, highlighting the difficulty of identifying cases and containing transmission within communities.

The latest province to report infections is Nord Ubangi, which borders the Central African Republic. The area is affected by insecurity and armed violence that have displaced thousands of people, complicating efforts to trace contacts and contain the virus.

Kenya has reported nine cases, including one death earlier this month involving a Kenyan national who had worked in the DRC before returning to Nairobi through Entebbe, Uganda. Uganda previously recorded 20 confirmed cases and two deaths before declaring its Ebola outbreak over at the end of August.

Dr Patrick Amoth, Director General of Kenya’s Ministry of Health, said authorities began contact tracing immediately after the patient’s death. He said 135 contacts had been traced and accounted for.

In the DRC, WHO is continuing contact tracing and working with affected communities, including in Mangina in Beni territory, North Kivu province, where the agency reported ongoing transmission and reports of 15 deaths per day in the preceding week.

Dr Anne Ancia, WHO Country Representative in the DRC, said an emergency response team arrived in the area two weeks earlier after negotiating access. The team began working with communities where insecurity and resistance to outside assistance had complicated the response.

WHO is also supporting research into whether the Ervebo vaccine, designed to protect against Ebola disease caused by the Zaire virus, offers protection against the Bundibugyo species. Otim said preliminary data on possible cross-protection were not yet available.

Dr Mohamed Janabi, WHO Regional Director for Africa, said the spread of the outbreak beyond one location made coordinated surveillance, safe healthcare and community trust increasingly important.

THE ISSUES

Nigeria’s immediate challenge is to establish whether the confirmed case resulted in any local transmission and identify everyone who may have been exposed. The patient’s unknown source of infection and movements before arriving in the country leave important questions for investigators, making contact tracing and timely information-sharing central to the response.

Healthcare facilities are also a critical point of risk. Patients seeking treatment for symptoms that have not yet been identified as Ebola may encounter healthcare workers and other patients before the infection is suspected. Infection prevention measures and early recognition are therefore essential to limiting possible transmission within hospitals and clinics.

The outbreak’s spread across borders highlights the importance of regional surveillance. Travel between Uganda, Kenya, the DRC and Nigeria means health authorities must consider movement histories and potential exposure across jurisdictions rather than treating each confirmed case as an isolated event.

The DRC’s experience also illustrates how insecurity, displacement and community distrust can undermine disease control. When people cannot safely access healthcare or are reluctant to cooperate with response teams, identifying infections and following contacts becomes more difficult.

Vaccine uncertainty adds another challenge. Ervebo was developed for the Zaire species of Ebola virus, and its effectiveness against the Bundibugyo species remains unresolved in the information provided. Until research establishes whether it offers meaningful protection, its role in controlling this outbreak cannot be assumed.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The source of exposure is still not known and the travel history of the patient is being pieced together now in terms of her movement from Uganda up to Nigeria.” – Dr Patrick Otim, WHO Emergency Response programme

“This is rapidly evolving. As we get more information, we’ll try to determine where she was exposed. And then it’s at that point where we can say whether there is any transmission happening.” – Dr Patrick Otim, WHO Emergency Response programme

“All the Infection Prevention and Control measures have been put in place to try to ensure that the risk of amplification of transmission within the health facilities is limited.” – Dr Patrick Otim, WHO Emergency Response programme

“We still do not have preliminary data yet as to whether there is…sufficient cross-protection between the Ervebo vaccine – which is for the Zaire species – and the Bundibugyo species. As soon as we get it, we’ll be able to share that information.” – Dr Patrick Otim, WHO Emergency Response programme

“There was a lot of community preoccupation and community resistance in the beginning to receive help, it’s a very highly insecure area.” – Dr Anne Ancia, WHO Country Representative in the DRC

“Ebola does not wait. It follows movement, exploits gaps and tests the strength of our health systems.” – Dr Mohamed Janabi, WHO Regional Director for Africa

“We must reach people earlier, bring safe care closer and strengthen trust before fear becomes a barrier to survival.” – Dr Mohamed Janabi, WHO Regional Director for Africa

“We also know that success is possible where surveillance is strong, where contacts are found and followed.” – Dr Mohamed Janabi, WHO Regional Director for Africa

WHAT’S NEXT

Nigerian authorities and WHO are expected to continue tracing the patient’s contacts, reconstructing her travel history and monitoring people who may have been exposed. Genetic sequencing should help clarify whether the infection is linked to the Bundibugyo outbreak in the DRC.

The extent of any transmission within Nigeria remains a key question. Further information on the contacts identified, their health status and any additional confirmed infections would help establish whether the response has contained the risk.

In the DRC, the spread into Nord Ubangi and continued transmission in insecure areas will test the ability of response teams to reach affected communities. The results of research into the Ervebo vaccine’s potential cross-protection against Bundibugyo virus will also be important, although WHO has not provided a timeline for preliminary findings.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria’s confirmed Ebola case has prompted an investigation into the patient’s exposure and possible onward transmission, while the DRC outbreak continues to spread geographically. Contact tracing, infection prevention, regional coordination and community cooperation will be central to determining whether the risk can be contained.

Source: NAN