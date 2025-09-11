Week 11 Pool Result For Sat 13, Sep 2025, UK 2025/2026

WEEK: 11; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 13-September-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalNott’m For.-:--:-EKO
2BournemouthBrighton-:--:-Saturday
3BrentfordChelsea-:--:-LKO
4BurnleyLiverpool-:--:-Sunday
5Crystal P.Sunderland-:--:-Saturday
6EvertonAston Villa-:--:-Saturday
7FulhamLeeds-:--:-Saturday
8Man CityMan United-:--:-Sunday
9NewcastleWolves-:--:-Saturday
10West HamTottenham-:--:-LKO
11CharltonMillwall-:--:-EKO
12CoventryNorwich-:--:-Saturday
13Oxford Utd.Leicester-:--:-EKO
14PrestonMiddlesbro-:--:-EKO
15Sheff Wed.Bristol C.-:--:-Saturday
16SouthamptonPortsmouth-:--:-Sunday
17StokeBirmingham-:--:-Saturday
18SwanseaHull-:--:-Saturday
19WatfordBlackburn-:--:-Saturday
20West BromDerby-:--:-Saturday
21WrexhamQ.P.R.-:--:-Saturday
22A.WimbledonRotherham-:--:-Saturday
23BarnsleyReading-:--:-Saturday
24Bradford C.Huddersfield-:--:-EKO
25Burton A.Lincoln-:--:-Saturday
26ExeterPort Vale-:--:-Saturday
27Leyton O.Bolton-:--:-Saturday
28LutonPlymouth-:--:-Saturday
29MansfieldStevenage-:--:-Saturday
30NorthamptonBlackpool-:--:-EKO
31PeterboroWycombe-:--:-Saturday
32StockportCardiff-:--:-Saturday
33Wigan A.Doncaster-:--:-Saturday
34AccringtonColchester-:--:-EKO
35Bristol R.Barrow-:--:-Saturday
36ChesterfieldMilton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
37CrawleyCheltenham-:--:-EKO
38CreweBarnet-:--:-Saturday
39FleetwoodWalsall-:--:-Saturday
40GillinghamNotts Co.-:--:-Saturday
41GrimsbyCambridge U.-:--:-Saturday
42OldhamBromley-:--:-Saturday
43ShrewsburySalford C.-:--:-Saturday
44AberdeenLivingston-:--:-Saturday
45DundeeMotherwell-:--:-Saturday
46FalkirkSt Mirren-:--:-Saturday
47HibernianDundee Utd.-:--:-LKO
48KilmarnockCeltic-:--:-Sunday
49RangersHearts-:--:-Saturday
