Wande Coal, Runtown to Perform at Third Edition of Nativeland Music Festival

The black diamond and other entertainers will be performing at the third edition of Nativeland annual music festival.

The all-day multi stage event caters to Nigeria and its growing diaspora with one of the most diverse lineups in the country. Hosted by the internationally acclaimed Native Magazine, Nativeland brings together influencers from the fashion, music, lifestyle and sports industry with a series of culturally relevant events such as Homecoming 2018.

Past editions recorded surprise performances from Burna Boy, Davido and UK artists J-hus and Skepta. This year promises to be an even bigger spectacle with an expected attendance of 5,000 guests.

In true Nativeland style, there will be a mix of artistes from multiple different genres to satisfy the diverse list of attendees.

On the heels of their new releases Odunsi, PrettyBoy D-O and Santi, will perform as special guests while artistes like Sababii, Falana, Teni the Entertainer, Suspect will join Wande Coal and Runtown in delivering memorable performances on Friday, December 28 at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.