VP Osinbajo Departs for Meeting with Mike Pence

- June 23, 2019
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Saturday left Nigeria for the United States where he is scheduled to meet his United States counterpart, Mr. Mike Pence, and other key groups and interests in the country.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Laolu Akande, ahead of his meeting with Pence on Wednesday, Osinbajo will meet with the Council on Foreign Relations on Monday in New York.

The statement added: “In his meeting with his American counterpart, VP Osinbajo would be discussing matters of mutual interests between Nigeria and the US, while he would be speaking on Nigeria’s economic prospects and other related matters in his meeting with the Council on Foreign Relations.

“The Vice President leaves for US this afternoon and is expected back in Abuja on Thursday.”

Source: THISDAY

