Volvo Recalls Over 200,000 Diesel Cars

Volvo has recalled over 200,000 diesel cars over fears that fuel could leak into the engine, the company confirmed today.

The recall, which affects 30,777 vehicles in the UK and 219,420 worldwide, comes after engineers found cracks in the fuel lines of several cars. In the company’s native Sweden it is recalling 37,000 cars, local media reported.

So far there has not been any reports of damage or injuries from the fault, Volvo said.

“Investigations by Volvo Cars have identified that some vehicles may have small cracks inside one of the fuel lines in the engine compartment. This, in combination with a pressurised fuel system, may over time lead to fuel leakage in the engine compartment,” a spokesperson told City A.M.

The models that are being recalled are the Volvo V40, V40CC, S60, S60CC, V60, V60CC, XC60, V70, XC70, S80 and XC90, according to Aftonbladet, which first reported this story.

Car owners have been able to smell fuel coming from the engine room, the paper said.

“There are no reports of damage or injuries related to this issue. Volvo is proactively recalling these cars as a preventative measure to avoid any problems in the future,” the company added.

Volvo is the latest carmaker to be hit by faults after General Motors recalled 1m pickup trucks and SUVs in the US over problems with its power-assisted steering last year.

In September car giant Ford said it would recall around 2m cars after it found seatbelt components were a fire risk.

The repair should take around two hours to complete.