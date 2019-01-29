Volkswagen Announces Thank You Bonuses to Customers

To thank loyal customers for their continued custom, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles are offering up to £1,000 off a brand new vehicle.

2018 saw the German maintain its standing as the second most popular seller of light commercial vehicles in the UK – having a market share of just under 12 per cent.

Volkswagen Caravelle

The incentive is offered customers of all ages, as well as their family members or those who live at the same address – with all vehicles needed to be ordered by the end of Q1 2019 and delivered before the end of June 2019.

Discounts include £1,000 off all Transporter models, £750 off Caravelle and California vehicles and £500 off the purchase price of a Caddy and Amarok – excluding VAT.

Volkswagen Amarok

James Douglas, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles head of sales operations, said: “We are kicking off 2019 with a big ‘thank you’ to our customers for their fantastic support over the years.

“The loyalty bonus is available across our fantastic range of vehicles. We look forward to welcoming our owners into a Van Centre soon to help them find the perfect vehicle for their business needs and lifestyle.”