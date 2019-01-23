Vodafone, O2 Join Forces on 5G Network Sharing

The pair have agreed non-binding heads of terms on a deal that would extend their current network sharing arrangement to include 5G services

Vodafone and Telefonica UK (O2) have signed a new 5G network sharing agreement, in an attempt to streamline 5G rollout for the two operators in the UK.

The agreement will build on the current 4G network sharing agreement that the pair have in place for their 4G offering.

“We believe that these plans will generate significant benefits for our business and our customers as we move into the digital era of connected devices, appliances and systems on a mass scale. Customers will benefit from the best 5G experience available and we will deliver even faster speeds by using our spectrum holding more effectively,” said Nick Jeffery, CEO, Vodafone UK.

The two parties have also announced plans to extend greater network autonomy in a number of cities across the UK, by deploying their own separate radio equipment on around 2,500 sites.

“I’m excited by the potential of these plans to meet the future needs of our customers while delivering value for our business. In addition, these plans would allow us to utilise the spectrum we acquired in the last auction very effectively,” said Mark Evans, CEO, Telefónica UK.

Both companies will also upgrade their transmission networks with higher capacity, full fibre optical cables, paving the way for 5G rollout in the UK.