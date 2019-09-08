Virgin Atlantic Unveils New Flight Kit with Launch of A350-1000 Aircraft

Virgin Atlantic has unveiled new inflight amenity kits and sleep suits to coincide with the launch of the carrier’s A350-1000 aircraft this week.

The new Upper Class and Premium kits – dubbed ‘Goodie Bags’ – are made from recyclable kraft paper, and feature bamboo toothbrushes, earplugs presented in paper packaging, and kraft paper pens.

Other amenities include Ren Clean Skincare products, a satin eyeshade, White Glo toothpaste, and “contemporary design socks, inspired by the destinations they fly to”.

The Ren products area also being introduced into the carrier’s Clubhouses, along with new Aveida haircare amenities.

Items including eye masks, earplugs, dental kits, socks and pens will be made available to economy passengers “on request”.

Virgin says that the changes will save 945 tonnes of plastic per year, equivalent to the weight of over six A350 aircraft.

The carrier has also introduced new Upper Class “loungewear”, replacing the previous sleepsuits. Made from soft cotton-blend jersey fabric, Virgin claims that “its new subtle design can easily be worn off the plane, through the airport and into your living room”.

The suits come in three sizes, and are offered on night flights, as well as being available on request on daytime services.

Alongside the new amenity kits and loungewear, Virgin is launching new almond gold versions of its popular Wilbur and Orville salt and pepper pots.

Commenting on the new products Corneel Koster, executive vice president, customer at Virgin Atlantic said:

“Virgin Atlantic has always played by its own rules and our new amenities are no exception. Our commitment to sustainability is key to who we are, and we fully understand the importance to our customers.

“We have developed and selected better quality, innovative, sustainable amenities, which can be enjoyed on board, and used again at home.”

Back in April, Virgin Atlantic revealed the exciting new designs for its forthcoming Airbus A350-1000 jets. Now, the airline is scheduled to take its first flight with the new aircraft on Tuesday, with passengers travelling from London to New York excited at the prospects.

For those planning to fly between the two cities and would like to experience the new plane, they will need to pay attention to the specific flight numbers being operated by the A350 since Virgin alone operates six daily flights in either direction on this route.

From September 10 – September 24, the flight numbers and schedule will be as follows: Virgin Atlantic VS153 departs London Heathrow 1:30 pm, arrives New York JFK 4:25 pm; Virgin Atlantic VS138 departs New York JFK 7:00 pm, arrives London Heathrow 7:20 am the next day.

Then, from September 25 on, the flight numbers and schedule will be as follows: Virgin Atlantic VS137 Departs London Heathrow 11:50 am, arrives New York JFK 2:50 pm; Virgin Atlantic VS138 departs New York JFK 7:00 pm, arrives London Heathrow 7:20 am.

For now, it looks like just a single daily frequency in either direction will be operated by the A350-1000. However, the airline has announced its plans to increase the number of A350 flights on this route to four out of the six daily frequencies by the end of the year.

Inside the aircraft, the airline’s traditional in-flight bar will be replaced by a new concept called, “The Loft,” with booth seating where passengers can enjoy snacks and drinks and watch entertainment on a 32-inch HD screen.

Premium economy seats will be arranged in a 2 – 4 – 2 layout. Each will recline up to seven inches, have 38 inches of pitch, and a 13.3-inch entertainment screen.

The economy cabin, meanwhile, will have rows in a 3 – 3 – 3 pattern. Each seat will be 18 inches wide and have 31 inches of pitch, with 11.6-inch entertainment screens.

The plane itself features next-generation jetlag-fighting features like higher cabin pressurization and humidity, customizable mood lighting to help adjust the circadian rhythm, and quieter engines to reduce cabin noise.

