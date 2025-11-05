US Senator Ted Cruz Proposes Legislation Targeting Nigerian Officials Over Sharia, Others

United States Senator Ted Cruz says he will introduce new legislation aimed at sanctioning Nigerian government officials who promote or enforce Sharia and blasphemy laws, which he argues have fuelled the persecution of Christians in the country.

In a statement posted on social media, the Texas lawmaker expressed appreciation to former US President Donald Trump for designating Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” on religious freedom, describing the action as an essential step towards holding Nigerian leaders accountable.

“I am deeply gratified to President Trump for making this determination, I have fought for years to counter the slaughter and persecution of Christians in Nigeria, and this year introduced legislation that will lock in the designation made today.”

According to him, the proposed bill will strengthen US measures against religious oppression in Nigeria by directly targeting officials who enforce legislation that criminalises blasphemy or imposes Sharia-based penalties.

“My legislation implements additional steps, including targeting those who implement blasphemy and Sharia laws in Nigeria, and I am committed to working with the administration and my colleagues to advance my bill and implement these necessary measures,” he added.

Cruz praised Trump’s intervention as “a great one,” insisting that the move underscores decisive leadership on the issue and would help reinforce protections for Christians and other religious minorities.