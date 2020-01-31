US Embassy Denies Refusing David Oyedepo Visa

he United States Embassy in Nigeria has described as fake news reports making the rounds that the founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop Oyedepo was denied Visa by the Embassy

The Embassey took to its twitter handle @USEmbassyAbuja to announce that the news report which emanated from Thisday, was totally fake, urging Nigerians to defeat the fake news with the correct information.

The Embassy wrote: “#FalseNews Alert! Be advised, the reports making the rounds about a visa being denied to Nigerian Bishop Oyedepo are false. If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this #misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false.

If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this #misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false. pic.twitter.com/H1pDwhf9XW — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USEmbassyAbuja) January 31, 2020

Read below the news reported by Thisday.

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder Living Faith Church Worldwide, otherwise known as Winners’ Chapel International, went ballistic on Thursday after he was denied visa by the US Embassy.

A THISDAY report said the embassy did not give any other reason to the bishop, except the standard default explanation that the Bishop did not qualify for visa renewal in its assessment and urged him to try again.

According to the paper, Heaven was let loose, when the obviously flustered preacher and businessman, created scene whilst querying the grounds for his refusal.

Oyedepo reportedly protested he had been traveling to the states as far back as 1980s and had not violated any rules or committed any crime to have warranted being denied a renewal of his visa.

He immediately sent for his bodyguards to get his phones so he could make some calls, but the embassy allegedly told him he could not make calls within the precincts of the visa-issuing section of the embassy.

The paper also reported that while ace comedian, Abovi Ugboma, popularly known as Bovi was issued a visa, his wife, Kris Asimonye, was denied.

