Unilever Nigeria Announces Resignation of Yaw Nsarkoh as Managing Director

Unilever Nigeria Plc has announced the resignation of Yaw Nsarkoh who was, until now, a director in the company’s board. Mr Nsarkoh’s functions also included role as the company’s Managing Director.

A statement signed by the Company Secretary, Abidemi Ademola, and issued to the Nigerian Stock Exchange earlier today, noted that Mr Nsarkoh’s resignation was accepted by the company’s board of directors on the 28th of November 2019. The resignation took effect on November 30th.

It should be noted that prior to his resignation, Mr Nsarkoh was placed on a leave of absence. In his place, Mrs Adesola Sobande-Peters was delegated to act as an interim Managing Director of the company. Following this resignation, she will continue to perform this role in an acting capacity.

” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />

“This is to notify The Nigerian Stock Exchange and our esteemed shareholders that by a Written Resolution of the Board of Directors of Unilever Nigeria Plc dated 28 November, 2019 the Board considered and accepted the notice received in accordance with Article 89 (c) of the Articles of Association of the Company from Mr Yaw Nsarkoh resigning his appointment as a director of the Company with effect from 30 November 2019.

“In accordance with the Corporate Action dated 24 October 2019, Mrs Adesola SotandePeters would continue to hold delegated authority on an interim basis to exercise all the powers of the Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria Plc in addition to her current duties, until further notice.”

The company’s board did thank Yaw Nsarkoh for his “invaluable” contributions towards growing Unilever Nigeria Plc. The statement also noted that he would be proceeding to take up new roles within the Unilever group which has operations across Africa and Europe.

Nsarkoh is a Ghanaian citizen who has had a long career within the Unilever group. He has headed several regional headquarters of the global manufacturing company, especially in Africa. He also served as a Strategic Assistant to Unilever’s President for Asia, Africa, Central, and Eastern Europe. Other top positions he has occupied at the company include African Regional Brand Manager, Production Manager for Unilever Ghana, etc.

He studied Chemical Engineering at the University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana. He also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from Henley Management College, Henley-on-Thames, United Kingdom.

Source: Nairametrics