UK Scientists Develop First Carbon-14 Diamond Battery, Offering Power For Thousands Of Years

Scientists from the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and the University of Bristol successfully create the world’s first carbon-14 diamond battery. This breakthrough battery technology is designed to generate power for thousands of years, providing a sustainable and long-lasting energy source.

Key Features of the Carbon-14 Diamond Battery

The carbon-14 diamond battery operates by harnessing the energy released from the radioactive decay of carbon-14, an isotope with a half-life of 5,700 years. The diamond casing ensures the safe containment of the radioactive material, while allowing the battery to produce consistent energy over a prolonged period.

Applications and Potential Uses

Medical Devices:

The battery holds great promise for medical implants, such as pacemakers, hearing aids, and ocular devices, offering a stable power source with minimal need for replacements. This could significantly improve the quality of life for patients and reduce the distress caused by regular device changes. Extreme Environments:

The battery’s durability makes it ideal for extreme conditions, such as in space exploration or remote locations. Devices like radio frequency (RF) tags, used to track objects like spacecraft, could be powered by these long-lasting batteries, eliminating the need for frequent replacements.

How the Battery Works

The carbon-14 diamond battery generates power through the movement of electrons produced by the decay of carbon-14, a process similar to how solar panels convert sunlight into electricity. By capturing these electrons, the battery generates continuous, low-level power over thousands of years.

Collaboration Between UKAEA and University of Bristol

This innovation results from a collaborative effort between the UKAEA and the University of Bristol, with key developments taking place at UKAEA’s Culham Campus. The research team used a plasma deposition rig to grow synthetic diamonds, which are crucial to the battery’s function. According to Professor Tom Scott of the University of Bristol, this technology has significant potential for a wide range of applications, including in medical devices, space technologies, and security systems.

The successful development of this carbon-14 diamond battery represents a major step forward in sustainable energy solutions, with implications for both terrestrial and space-based applications.