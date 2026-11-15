UK Home Office mistakenly tells Nigerian pensioner to seek treatment in India

By Emmanuella Opara | November 15th, 2026

KEY POINTS

The UK Home Office wrongly referenced India in a refusal letter sent to a 67-year-old blind Nigerian pensioner.

Comfort has lived in Britain for 26 years and is seeking indefinite leave to remain.

New UK settlement rules could force her to renew her visa for another 20 years.

Migrant and Refugee Justice is supporting her application for exceptional consideration.

The Home Office has begun corrective action to issue an amended letter.

MAIN STORY

The United Kingdom Home Office has mistakenly advised a 67-year-old blind Nigerian pensioner who has lived in the country for 26 years to seek medical treatment in India, despite her having no connection with the Asian country.

The error appeared in a letter rejecting her application for indefinite leave to remain, prompting the department to take steps to issue a corrected version.

The woman, identified as Comfort to protect her privacy, arrived in the UK in 2000 and lost her sight shortly afterwards after developing acute glaucoma.

She obtained permission to remain in Britain in 2022 through the long-residence immigration route after spending more than two decades in the country.

Under the arrangement, migrants are required to renew their visas every 30 months for 10 years before becoming eligible to apply for indefinite leave to remain.

However, new settlement rules announced by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood could require Comfort to continue renewing her visa for another 20 years before qualifying for permanent residency.

Concerned about the implications of the proposed requirements for her age and disability, lawyers representing her through Migrant and Refugee Justice approached the Home Office to seek exceptional consideration.

They requested that she be granted indefinite leave to remain without having to wait through the additional period.

The application was rejected, with the Home Office initially stating that she could return to Nigeria, where services for blind people were available.

However, the refusal letter subsequently referred to India, stating that her circumstances did not justify indefinite leave to remain because treatment was potentially available in the country.

Reacting to the error, Comfort said she had never visited India and questioned why the country was mentioned in her application.

“I don’t know why the Home Office said I could go back to India. It’s a country I have never visited and have no connection with,” she said.

She also expressed concern that the revised settlement requirements could leave her waiting until her 80s before obtaining permanent residency.

Comfort said she had built her life in Britain over the past 26 years, maintaining friendships, attending church and participating in voluntary activities.

She appealed to the Home Office to consider her circumstances and grant her permanent residency without requiring her to wait another 20 years.

The head of campaigning at Migrant and Refugee Justice, Nick Beales, who is supporting her case, questioned the need for the pensioner to continue renewing her visa despite her lengthy residence in the UK.

He argued that her age, disability and years of residence should be considered in determining her eligibility for settlement.

Beales also criticised the proposed immigration changes, warning that they could make permanent residency more difficult for elderly migrants.

According to data obtained through a freedom of information request by the organisation, some elderly migrants could struggle to meet the revised settlement requirements within their lifetimes.

The organisation cited the case of a 103-year-old Pakistani woman who, under the new requirements, would not qualify for settlement until she was 123.

Following the report, Home Office sources told The Guardian that corrective action was being taken to issue Comfort an updated letter.

A Home Office spokesperson said the department did not routinely comment on individual cases but maintained that applications were assessed based on their individual circumstances and supporting evidence.

THE ISSUES

The case highlights concerns about the treatment of elderly and disabled migrants under the UK’s proposed settlement rules.

For migrants who have spent decades in Britain, extended visa-renewal requirements could create prolonged uncertainty over their right to remain permanently, particularly where age or disability makes the process more difficult.

Comfort’s case also raises concerns about the accuracy of immigration decisions, given that the refusal letter referred to medical treatment in a country she had never visited.

Beyond the administrative error, the wider debate centres on whether settlement policies adequately account for the circumstances of elderly migrants who have established their lives in the UK.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“I don’t know why the Home Office said I could go back to India. It’s a country I have never visited and have no connection with.”

Comfort, Nigerian pensioner.

“This woman is blind, in her late 60s and has lived in the UK for a quarter of a century. She meets the rules to remain here and there is no public interest in making her continue to renew her visa.”

Nick Beales, Head of Campaigning, Migrant and Refugee Justice.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Home Office is taking corrective action to issue Comfort an updated refusal letter.

Her application for exceptional consideration and the wider implications of the revised settlement requirements remain central to the case.

BOTTOM LINE

A Nigerian pensioner who has lived in Britain for 26 years faces a potentially lengthy wait for permanent residency under proposed immigration rules, while an error in her rejection letter has prompted the Home Office to prepare a correction.