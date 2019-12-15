UFC 245: Kamaru Usman Knocks out Colby Covington in Fifth Round to Retain Welterweight Title

December 15, 2019
Kamaru Usman
  • Usman broke Covington’s jaw and knocked him out in the fifth round to win the fight.

Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman technically knocked America’s Colby Covington out to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight 245 title.

The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ “TKO-ed” the ‘American Chaos’ at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday morning.

He knocked Covington out in 4 minutes 10 seconds of the fifth round to defend his title.

Usman, who defeated Woodley in March at the UFC 235 to become the UFC welterweight champion, got his 15th-fight win streak against Covington.

He has now won 11 UFC appearances.

Source: The Cable

