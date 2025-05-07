UCL: Frattesi’s Extra-Time Heroics Send Inter Past Barcelona In 4-3 Epic

Davide Frattesi delivered the match-winning goal in the 99th minute of extra time, propelling Inter Milan to a dramatic 4-3 triumph over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg at San Siro on Tuesday. The result secured Inter’s passage to the final with a 7-6 aggregate scoreline.

Francesco Acerbi had earlier kept Inter’s hopes alive with a last-gasp equaliser during stoppage time, neutralising Raphinha’s late goal that had briefly put Barcelona on course for the final.

The Spanish side had mounted an impressive second-half resurgence, with goals from Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo helping them erase a 2-0 halftime deficit. Raphinha’s goal momentarily handed them the edge, only for Inter to claw their way back once again.

Inter will now face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in the Champions League final scheduled for May 31 at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, Inter defender Denzel Dumfries described the encounter as “a crazy match again,” reflecting on the seven-goal thriller. “We fought until the end; very proud of the way we fought today. Overall, I’m very happy that we’re going to the final,” he said.

Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who was named Player of the Match, expressed his joy in a post-game interview with Sky Italia. “I’m very happy, we played an incredible match. Which save will I remember? The last one on Lamine Yamal; he is a great player and fortunately it didn’t go in,” Sommer said. “Many teams would have given up after going down 3-2, but we didn’t, and we managed to come back.”

The intensity and emotional swings of the match left pundits and spectators alike in awe. Former AC Milan and Netherlands midfielder Clarence Seedorf remarked, “I think we’ve had enough emotions today! In the first half Inter were supreme, but Barcelona came back. Inter looked drained but somehow found the strength to fight back again.”

Former England striker Wayne Rooney echoed the sentiments, praising Inter’s resilience. “Once Inter got the equaliser it looked like they were the team that were going to push. Barcelona ran out of ideas at the end,” he said. “I’m not quick to praise goalkeepers, but some of those saves by Yann Sommer were outstanding.”

Among the standout performers was Davide Frattesi, who once again emerged as a decisive figure. Reflecting on the wild celebrations, he told reporters, “What happened? I don’t know! I celebrated so loudly that my head was spinning.”

Drawing parallels with his previous standout performances, Frattesi added, “After the game in Munich, I thought I would never experience anything like this again in terms of emotions. But that’s the beauty of football. It’s part of my journey; I’ve always believed in myself and never given up. This moment is a reward for that mindset. After we levelled at 3-3, I told Marcus [Thuram] that we were going through.”