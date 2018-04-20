Uber Signs Banky W as Brand Ambassador

Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W has been announced as Uber’s new brand ambassador in Nigeria for 2018, making him the first musician to emerge the face of the leading ride hailing technology in Nigeria.

The Country Marketing Lead for Uber in West Africa, Margaret Banasko said: “A lot of deliberation and careful thoughts went into choosing and selecting the Uber brand ambassador we decided to go into partnership with Banky W because we recognise the fact that he is a well respected artiste and has his hand across multiple industries including music, film, production and enterprise.

He is incredibly engaging on social media and has a great rapport with his fans which are the characteristics that are extremely important to us as a brand that cares deeply about its customers,”

General Manager Uber West Africa, Lola Kassim said; “Uber is a brand that takes diversity and inclusion seriously as shown by key initiatives currently ongoing within the organisation. Banky W’s successful imprint across various industries mirrors the diversity that has become one of the key pillars of our business globally. We remain committed to continually providing economic opportunities for people to thrive.”

Banky W while expressing his excitement of being announced as the Brand Ambassador for Uber in Nigeria said; “I’m very excited and honoured to be partnering with Uber, as I’m a huge fan of the way they have completely revolutionized the transportation business globally. I’ve actually been an avid user of this innovative service for years, and I’m looking forward to what we will accomplish in Nigeria together. Uber is solving some of the most pressing mobility challenges in Nigeria, and I’m thrilled to be partnering with a brand that has innovation at the core of its operations.”

Banky W also utilized the opportunity to share with his fans and members of the audience an exclusive sneak-peak of his soon-to-be-released video. The video which had a surprise cameo was greeted with loads of approval and admiration from all who viewed it.