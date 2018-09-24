UBA Emerges ‘Most innovative Digital Bank’ at International Finance Awards

United Bank of Africa (UBA)Plc has once again reaffirmed its position as a leading global brand with its recent recognition as the ‘Most innovative Digital Bank’ of the year, in the digital category of the prestigious International Finance awards organised by the International Finance Magazine.

According to a statement by the bank, “this further places UBA ahead of its peers in the digital banking space as it continues to demonstrate leadership, innovation, and momentum in the markets they operate.”

In selecting its recipients, International Finance Awards, recognises industry talent, leadership skills, industry net worth and capability on an international platform. After careful consideration of nominations by a qualified research team, winners are declared on the strength of their application and past accomplishments.

The International Finance Awards is regarded as the industry standard for banking excellence, recognising and celebrating the achievements of individuals and financial institutions within the global banking sector.

Speaking on the recent feat, UBA’s Group Head, Online Banking, IT Online Banking Services, Austine Abolusoro, said, “We are delighted and proud to be recognised as the 2018 Most innovative bank of the Year. This once again is an affirmation of our recent investment in cutting edge technology, one of which gave birth to Leo, the chat banker that has disrupted banking across Africa”.

“UBA’s vision has always been and will remain, dominating Africa’s digital banking space. Our resolve is to provide unparalleled experience across all its channels,” Abolusoro

added.

He further said: “With this addition to our growing list of laurels, customers can be assured that we would not relent in our pursuit of excellent service delivery that puts them first as we will intensify our commitment towards continuously setting benchmarks for the industry”.

International Finance Magazine, is a premium financial and business analysis magazine published by UK’s International Finance Publications Ltd.

UBA is one of Africa’s leading banks with operations in 20 African countries and in London and New York, with presence in Paris.

Adjudged to be at the forefront of innovation and convenient banking, UBA is one of the first financial services institutions on the continent to deploy Finacle 10x, a new information technology platform that boosts its services and electronic banking channels.

Today, UBA provides banking services to more than 15 million customers globally, through diverse channels and over a thousand touch points.