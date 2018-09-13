Tupac Amaru Shakur Remembered Twenty-two Years after Demise

There have been dozens of conspiracy theories about the rap legend’s 90s death

TUPAC Shakur was one of the most successful rappers of all time

He was murdered in a drive-by shooting in 1996. Yet rumours surrounding his death still remain today. Here’s the story

Who was Tupac?

Lesane Parish Crooks was born on June 16, 1971, the son of a former Black Panther activist Afeni Shakur.

He was better known to his fans as Tupac or 2Pac.

Hailing from Harlem, New York, the rap star’s All Eyez On Me and his Greatest Hits are among the best selling albums in the US.

The artist, who has sold more than 75million records, consistently tops the polls as one of greatest of all time.

He became embroiled in the East Coast-West Coast hip-hop feud, involving New York’s Bad Boy Records and the Los Angeles-based Death Row Records.

How did Tupac die?

On the night of September 7, 1996, Tupac was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas as he headed to a gig at Club 662.

Death Row Records boss Suge Knight was driving the car and 2Pac was a front seat passenger as they led a convoy of cars.

A shooter in a white Cadillac, which pulled up on the right-hand passenger side of Tupac’s BMW at traffic lights, opened fire at 11.15pm.

The star was hit four times – in the chest, arm and thigh – and died six days later.

Hours earlier Tupac and his entourage had watched boxer Mike Tyson fight Bruce Seldon at the MGM Grand casino.

Afterwards in the lobby, Tupac and his crew – some of whom were associated with LA gang The Bloods – attacked Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson after Pac threw the first punch.

Tupac died of his wounds on Friday, September 13.