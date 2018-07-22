Trump Hates a Lot of Things Including Air Force One Design

The current look of Air Force One is a true design classic. It dates back to 1962, and is the result of collaboration between JFK and Raymond Loewy, one of the fathers of industrial design.

But after more than five decades and eleven administrations, the elegant livery is getting a makeover.

President Trump said he doesn’t like the current aesthetics and intends to replace the blue hue. According to the media platform Axios, the President would like to make it look “more American.”

Regardless of Trump’s vision, it’s highly likely that the next presidential plane will look different as the current aircraft approach the end of their lifespan and emerging technology makes a replacement necessary,

More than One

Air Force One is technically not the name of a plane, but rather the callsign used by air traffic controllers to refer to whatever aircraft is carrying the President. Popularly, though, it is the name given to the presidential plane, a modified Boeing model 747-200B, which under Air Force designation is known as a VC-25A. There are two of them, so that at least one is ready at all times. They’re mostly identical except for their tail codes: SAM 28000 and SAM 29000 (SAM stands for Special Air Mission).

The callsign was adopted in 1953, after the plane carrying President Eisenhower and a commercial airliner, both with the tail code 8610, dangerously entered the same airspace.

The president’s aircraft at that time was a prop plane — a Lockheed C-121 Constellations nicknamed Columbine II — but it was again Eisenhower who flew on the first presidential jet, a modified Boeing 707 that entered service in 1959.

At that time, the planes were still full-fledged military aircraft and they sported a red, orange and black color scheme designed by the Air Force.

The radical redesign that still survives today debuted on a brand new Boeing 707 (or C-137 Stratoliner as the Air Force called it) with tail code SAM 26000. It entered service in October of 1962. “It evolved from an interesting interaction between JFK, Jackie Kennedy and Raymond Loewy, who was a famed industrial designer,” said Air Force One historian and former Smithsonian curator Von Hardesty in a phone interview. French-born Loewy was among the most successful designers of his time, having created such icons as the Lucky Strike pack, Coca-Cola vending machines and the Greyhound buses, and popular logos for TWA, Exxon and Shell. “ He criticized the looks of the plane that had been delegated for presidential use, which had a garish orange nose and looked too much like a military plane. He wanted something that would reflect the presidency and he thought this was an opportunity to fashion a really compelling design, which arguably he did.”

‘Seafoam’ blue

Although one of Loewy’s initial sketches included some red, the final design did not. The dominant blue paint job came at JFK’s request. “The seafoam blue and silver on the lower half was a stroke of genius to make the plane seem more horizontal and sleek,” said designer and former president of the American Institute of Graphic Arts Sean Adams in an email interview.