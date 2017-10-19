Truecaller Partners CcHUB to Kick-Off Africa Roadshow

Truecaller, one of the world’s leading consumer apps, will be kicking off its Africa tour with a visit to Nigeria. The company also announced its partnership with CcHUB, Africa’s leading social innovation centre.

As part of the tour, an exclusive event will be organised at the hub hosting local digital startups and app developers alongside Truecaller executives on Thursday, November 2, 2017. The exclusive event will afford Truecaller executives the opportunity of sharing a mix of local and global insights on why Nigeria is a priority market for the company. Truecaller will also use the platform to launch its Developer Program.

The event will feature a fireside chat as well as a question and answer with the Truecaller team, where CcHUB representatives and invited guests will be discussing the tech ecosystem in depth.

‘Bosun Tijani, CEO and Co-founder of CcHUB said: “The Truecaller experience is one that speaks to innovation and we are pleased by this partnership. We look forward to exploring more mutually beneficial opportunities especially for the African tech ecosystem.”

Speaking on the partnership and the Developer Programme Initiative, Priyam Bose, Director and Head of Worldwide Developer Relations at Truecaller said: “The initiatives that CcHub is doing for the Nigerian eco-system is astonishing, and we’re proud to partner with them. We’re excited to launch our Developer Program in Nigeria as we believe it will help solve a lot of pain-points around mobile identity verification, growth and trust for local app developers and we look forward to kick-off our African tour with CcHub.”

Truecaller is also inviting local developers and start-ups to take part in a contest by leveraging on its Truecaller SDK platform, which enables 3rd party app developers, digital businesses and startups to verify end users quickly and seamlessly by utilizing their Truecaller profile with a one-touch and password free experience.

The best integration of the service will win the equivalent of $4,000 in ads spending on the Truecaller platform. The second and third placed winners will win $2,000, and $1,000 respectively in ads spending on the Truecaller platform. The winners will also be mentored by Truecaller Developer Relations team on their app product. Within 2 weeks of winning the contest, the winners’ apps will go live on App Stores with Truecaller SDK integration on Android and/or iOS platforms. Once the winner has been announced, Truecaller will follow up directly with the winners to coordinate their advertising spend.

The contest is open to professional mobile app developers, digital/mobile startups having live published native apps on Android and iOS. The apps must be live in Africa and developers/startups need to be natives of Africa, with the headquarters of the firm also located in Africa.

Interested contestants have to sign up through https://developer.truecaller.com/auth/register . They will then create mock-ups and proof of concept of how Truecaller SDK is being integrated into their service. The prospective contestants will then send the mock-ups to truecallerdevelopers@truecaller.com with information such as: app name; brief description of the already published mobile app, phone number of the contact and the link to the live app on Google Play and/or Apple App Store. The contestants will then enclose the design mock ups with well-documented steps explaining the flow as an attachment.

The deadline for entry is October 31 2017. The evaluation of entries will be based on reviewing the app as a product, the problem it is solving, the category it is serving, current scale, innovative use of Truecaller SDK in the app flow as submitted in design mocks, app store performance, etc.

The judgement and declaring the winners will be at the sole discretion of Truecaller and CChub jury team based post the evaluation of entries.

More information about the event can be found on: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/truecaller-nigeria-launch-event-tickets-39037409944