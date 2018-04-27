TRAVEL JOB | Graduate Graphic Designer at Aspom Travel Agency

Aspom Travel Agency is a great travel deal company incorporated on the 2nd of February 2012 to provide support to people who wants to travel to any country in the world and also helps companies who wants to organize a group tour for their staffs without stress.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Graphic Designer

Location: Lagos

Requirements

Creative and has good knowledge of market trends

Business development skills

Has good designing skills

Experience: 1-2 years

Qualification: B.Sc

Resides in Lagos

Application Closing Date

12th May, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:recruitment@aspomtravel.com