TRAVEL JOB | Graduate Graphic Designer at Aspom Travel Agency

By Lolade .O
- April 27, 2018
- in JOBS, TRAVEL
Aspom Travel Agency is a great travel deal company incorporated on the 2nd of February 2012 to provide support to people who wants to travel to any country in the world and also helps companies who wants to organize a group tour for their staffs without stress.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Graphic Designer

Location: Lagos

Requirements

  • Creative and has good knowledge of market trends
  • Business development skills
  • Has good designing skills
  • Experience: 1-2 years
  • Qualification: B.Sc
  • Resides in Lagos

Application Closing Date
12th May, 2018.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:recruitment@aspomtravel.com

