Top Tourist Attractions In These 5 Schengen Countries

Below is a list of things to do and places to see next time you are visiting these Schengen countries:

#1: Paris, France:

You’ll probably want to spend some time at the famous Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and Moulin Rouge if you are visiting Paris for the first time. However, do not miss out on other notable city treasures such as the Musée D’Orsay, Le Marais or the Gardens of Luxembourg.

From shopping on the Avenue Montaigne Side Street, going on museum tours, districts exploring or attending the Opera, there is no way you can do everything in one day; so ensure you plan your itinerary and see Paris on your own terms.

#2: Madrid, Spain:

Whether you’re exploring the Retiro or Casa de Campo on a sunny day, touring the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, fuelling your shopping desires at Gran Via, dancing away at a Flamenco show, or watching the best nightlife spots in Madrid on a party bus, there’s just so much to see and do in Madrid.

With some of the best food at Mercado de San Miguel, don’t forget to serenade your taste buds.

#3: Rome, Italy:

Not many cities around the world can offer such a great mix of historic landmarks, churches, museums, archaeological sites and modern art as Rome does.

From historic tours through ancient Rome (The Colosseum, Roman Forum), coin tossing at the Trevi Fountain, climbing up St. Peter’s Basilica to shopping on Sunday morning at the Porta Portese flea market, there’s just so much to do.

If you’re a foodie, buying a food tour ticket online is one way to enjoy all the amazing food and wine that the city has to offer.



#4: Berlin, Germany:

A first-time visit to this cosmopolitan city is bound to be an absolutely amazing experience filled with a diverse mix of stunning sights, history, culture, artistic expression and incredible parties.

Some of your top activities should include a walk through the Brandenburg Gate, an art appreciation session on Museum Island, a jump from the Park Inn Hotel and a 360-degree sunset view of the city at the top of Berlin’s TV Tower while indulging in some Currywurst and Berliner Weisse.



#5: Amsterdam, Netherlands:

The city of Amsterdam is renowned for its beautiful historic buildings, canals, the Rijksmuseum, the Jordaan and tons of coffee shops.

Even though there may be so much to do and see, you can get a sense of the city in one day, and a walking tour is a great way to do it.