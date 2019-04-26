Tonto Dikeh Exposes Embarrassing Secrets about Nollywood Actresses

Tonto Dikeh Exposes Embarrassing Secrets about Nollywood Actresses

By Victor Okeh
- April 26, 2019
- in ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS, NEWSLETTER
43
0
Tonto DikehTonto Dikeh Exposes Embarrassing Secrets about Nollywood Actresses

Tonto Dikeh is set to stir a new controversy by saying Nollywood actresses share the same men, clothes and movies.

It was not clear whether the 33-year old actress was quoted out of context as what was shown was a teaser from an interview she granted PlusTVAfrica, which will be shown on Startimes Channel 308 on Friday at 12.30pm.

She was reacting to a question about rivalry trends in Nigeria’s movie industry.

“We are all fighting for the same thing. It’s a circle, we share the same men, the same clothes, the same movies, the same things, so it’s a circle… Why would you want to be friends with someone who wants to take your life?”Tonto said.

Tonto said in the teaser that the intense rivalry springs from the fact that actors in the Nigerian movie industry compete for the same goal.

Watch the teaser:

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Atiku Threatens INEC Boss with Imprisonment

Following alleged refusal of the Independent National Electoral