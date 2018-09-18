Tiwa Savage Abandoned by Show Organizers in Kenya

Kenyans on Twitter have apologised to Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage after she was left ‘stranded’ at Sankara Hotel in Westlands over unpaid bills.

The promoters who organised Tiwa’s visit went missing in action and their phones were switched off.

In a series of tweets, the “All Over” hit maker revealed how she was unable to leave the hotel due to unpaid bills and there was no car to take her to the airport.

Her efforts to reach the promoters were futile as most of them had switched off their phones, she said.

Tiwa was in the country to perform at the launch of Redsan’s album ‘Baddest’ last Saturday at the Carnivore grounds.

KOT had a mouthful to say, including bashing the said promoters for embarrassing them to the Nigerian star.

@ETHKenya said; “Bad year for @TiwaSavage. Ciara steals her song, and Promoters refuse to pay her hotel bills. Sorry, Tiwa Savage.”

@Mugera_Njeru tweeted; “Kenyan promoters why you are embarrassing us like this in front of Tiwa Savage.”

@Jjsuits commented; “Sorry for what happened @TiwaSavage but Kenyan promoters have that behaviour. We love you Tiwa Savage come back soon!”

@EddieMors1 wrote; “Bad image for Kenya. If a promoter decides to bring an artists, he/she should make sure the whole deal is complete. Playing artists is very very bad. #TiwaSavage may never come back to Kenya to perform to her amazing fans. This should really stop.”

@wilfredokola said; “hi, most Kenyans actually charge their phones from 2am to 9am: Electricity is cheaper then … apologies for this!”

@Ms_Arim wrote; “Tiwa Savage should name and shame the people involved.”

@Alexvonce commented; “Promoters really have done Tiwa Savage dirty.”