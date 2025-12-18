Tinubu To Present 2026 Budget To National Assembly Joint Session On Friday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to present the 2026 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on Friday at 2:00 pm, according to an official communication from the legislature.

The announcement was conveyed in a letter issued by the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Kamorudeen Ogunlana, and signed on his behalf by the Secretary of Human Resources and Staff Development, Essien Eyo Essien.

In the letter, the National Assembly informed lawmakers, staff, and stakeholders of the planned presentation and outlined strict access and security arrangements for the day.

“I am directed to inform you that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will present the 2026 proposed Budget to a Joint Session of the National Assembly,” the letter stated.

To ensure orderly proceedings, all accredited individuals have been instructed to be at their designated duty posts no later than 11:00 am. The letter warned that latecomers would be denied access to the National Assembly complex for security reasons.

It further advised non-accredited persons to stay away from the complex throughout the duration of the budget presentation, with exceptions granted only to specific principal officers.

Those exempted include the Clerk to the National Assembly, the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly, the Clerk of the Senate, the Clerk of the House of Representatives, and their respective deputies.

In addition, National Assembly staff have been directed to park their vehicles at designated areas, including the Annex and the newly designated car park located near the National Assembly gate, to ease traffic flow and enhance security coordination.

The annual budget presentation is a key constitutional requirement and sets the tone for government spending priorities and fiscal planning for the coming year.