Tinubu Hails Nigerian Military Gains, Pushes For UN Security Council Reform In Japan

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their current momentum in tackling insecurity, describing their achievements as a foundation for national development and stability.

Speaking yesterday at the plenary session on Peace and Stability during the ongoing 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Yokohama, Japan, Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to addressing insecurity not only through military operations but also by tackling its root causes.

“Nigeria’s brave armed forces can win any number of battles, but we do justice to their heroism only when we, as government, are courageous in tackling not just terror, but also the underlying causes,” Tinubu said.

He highlighted investments in infrastructure, institutional reforms, and partnerships with civil society and international actors as part of a broader strategy to improve citizens’ welfare. While acknowledging that conflicts persist across Africa, Tinubu pointed to recent mediation efforts in Congo as proof that linking peace initiatives with economic investment could yield sustainable results.

The president also stressed Nigeria’s belief in inclusivity, diversity, and the rule of law as key strengths for national cohesion, adding that these principles guide the country’s security and governance reforms.

Call for UN Reforms

Tinubu used the platform to renew Nigeria’s call for reforms at the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, to grant Africa greater representation.

“Africa deserves two seats in the Permanent Category, with all prerogatives and privileges, including the right of veto,” he said, referencing the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration as frameworks supporting Africa’s position.

The president further urged for market-driven international partnerships rather than traditional aid and handouts, while also calling for global cooperation to ensure technology is harnessed as a tool for peace rather than division.

Japan’s Pledge to Africa

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba outlined Japan’s vision for Africa’s growth, anchored on private sector-led sustainable development, youth and women empowerment, and regional integration.

Ishiba announced a new collaborative economic framework between Japan and the African Development Bank, valued at up to $5.5 billion, to be channelled through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). He urged African nations to leverage their youthful populations through industrialisation and manufacturing, while also noting Japan’s own demographic challenges of an ageing and shrinking population.

“Locally rooted solutions are essential for Africa’s development. Japan seeks co-creation, not one-sided assistance,” Ishiba stated.

Nigeria’s Agenda at TICAD9

Meanwhile, the Nigerian presidency dismissed social media claims suggesting poor participation at TICAD9, particularly a viral video showing an empty booth labelled “Nigeria.”

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, clarified in a statement that Nigeria’s mission at the conference is centred on bilateral and multilateral engagements in power, industry, and agriculture, rather than participation in the trade exhibition.

According to him, President Tinubu is scheduled to meet with executives of Toyota Corporation, CFAO, UN-Habitat, UNDP, and the International Finance Corporation. The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, is also holding talks on several JICA-funded projects, including the Lagos-Ogun Power Transmission System Improvement, vocational training partnerships, and a $190 million renewable energy scale-up programme.

The Bank of Industry, led by its Managing Director, Dr. Supo Olusi, is equally engaging with JICA and other multilateral partners for its annual global fund syndication.

Onanuga stressed that Nigeria remains “fully and well represented” at TICAD9, adding that the delegation’s activities are targeted at securing tangible economic outcomes for the country.