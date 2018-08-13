These Trends Point To The Future Of E-Commerce Globally

Today’s shoppers rely heavily on their mobile phones and computers to order products, this was made possible by the innovation of English inventor Michael Aldrich, whom in 1979 connected a modified TV to a transaction-processing computer via telephone line and opened the information systems for secure data transmission. it is against this backdrop that eCommerce has its origin

Modern businesses incorporate online display and sales of products reaching potential consumers in different parts of the world. This phenomenon has revolutionized transactions processing and consumers experience. The new technologies and innovations are continuously changing and exponentially improving the user experience and safety which, on the other hand, results in staggering eCommerce growth.

In fact, by the end of 2018, the global eCommerce sales will reach approximately $2.8 trillion and in 2021 they will hit $4.5 trillion. With eCommerce evolving at a rapid pace, it can be hard to keep up with the latest trends.