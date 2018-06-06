The World’s Top 10 Richest Athletes In 2017

Lionel Messi finished the just concluded football season as the top scoring player in the Top 5 European Leagues with 45 goals in all competitions. In November last year, Messi agreed to a contract extension that would keep him to Barcelona through 2020-2021, with an annual salary and bonus in excess of $80 million, thu making him the highest paid footballer. Messi also has other sponsorship deals with Adidas, Gatorade, Pepsi, Ooredoo, Huawei and Hawkers. This put his wealth at $111 million.

Real Madrid football star, Ronaldo, scored 44 goals in 43 competitions in the past season, coupled with his fifth Ballon d’Or and his fifth Champions League title to his trophy shelf. His current contract with the Spanish giant is set to pay him over $50 million for the next three years. Ronaldo currently has a lifetime Nike contract which is worth over $1billion. He also has an array of other sponsorship deals with Herbalife, EA Sports, American Tourister among others, coupled with a growing line of CR7 branded products, including underwear, fragrance etc. He remains the most popular athlete in the world with 322 million social media followers.