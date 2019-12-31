The report highlights the Nigerian economy’s performance in the outgoing year 2019, while projecting into 2020.

The Nigerian economy is on a downward spiral, judging by diverse economic indices, ranging from Income per capita which has declined from $2,719 in 2015 to $2,236 in 2019 to the average poverty rate which increased from 33.1 percent in 2014 to 46.7% in 2018, marking a 13.6 percent rise in poverty over a four year period witnessed largely under the Buhari administration.

The report also, reveals the dwindling income per capita and the rising level of poverty across the different regions in the country.

Read the full report here: The Nigerian Economy And Prospects in 2020