Teni Hits Airwaves with New Single ‘Power Rangers’

Teni who had a great 2018, kick-started the year 2019 with two lovely songs, Party Next Door and Sugar Mummy, which are still buzzing on the street and on every speaker. She also got nominated at this years BET awards for Best New International act.

Born December 23, 1993, songwriter, singer and entertainer, who kick started her music career in 2016, is one of Nigeria’s fastest rising musicians breaking new grounds in the music industry.

A graduate of the University of Georgia, United States of America; her stage craft has always got people talking. She came into limelight in 2017 after the release of her single, Fargin, which she said is Yoruba accent for Virgin. She made her breakthrough after releasing the hit singles, Askamaya, Case and Uyo Meyo.

She was listed among the ‘Six Nigerian breakout stars, viral sensations of 2018’ by the online newspaper, Premium Times. ‘Askamaya’ was ranked 15th on MTV Base’s year-end list of the Top 20 Hottest Naija Tracks of 2018.

Teni won Rookie of the Year at the 2018 The Headies Awards, as well as Most Promising Act to Watch at the 2018 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. She won Best New Artist 2018 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival, just as NotJustOk ranked her eighth on their list of the 10 Hottest Artistes in Nigeria.

She recently featured in Vogue talking ‘Sugar Mummy’ and her rise to stardom. “I want to make ‘Sugar Mummy’ a positive term. She is a woman with swag, who looks good, who is proud to be different,” she said.

Teni added, “There’s an assumption that women have to look a certain way to be feminine, but I don’t want to conform to that stereotype. My thing is this: You don’t get to decide how I choose to live my life. I’m being me — respect that. UGA, the university I went to, was mostly PWI — that’s short for a predominantly white institution.

“I remember someone even asked me if I had elephants in my backyard, it was wild. The other students would look at me crazy when I showed up to class in traditional dress, too. But you know that’s who I am. That’s my culture. If you can wear your blue jeans, I can wear this.”