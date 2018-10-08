TASS : Russia to Summon Dutch Ambassador on Monday

The Russian foreign ministry said it would summon the Dutch ambassador in Moscow on Monday over what it described as a campaign of disinformation against Russia, the TASS news agency reported.

The four Russian agents arrived in the Netherlands on April 10th, according to Dutch military intelligence and security service MIVD. They all had a diplomatic passport and large amounts of cash – 20 thousand euros and 20 thousand US dollars – on them. Surveillance footage from Schiphol shows them arriving and being met by an employee from the Russian embassy.

Three days later the Russian officers were in the vicinity of the OPCW headquarter in The Hague, preparing to hack the OPCW network, according to the MIVD. The men had specialist equipment on them that could be used to intercept and manipulate WiFi traffic. They were deported that same day.