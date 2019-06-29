fbpx
Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Farmer in Ekiti State

Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Farmer in Ekiti State

By
- June 30, 2019
- in COVER, NEWSLETTER, SOCIETY
124
0
Fulani HerdsmenSuspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Farmer in Ekiti State
Barely 24 hours after the murder of a female undergraduate in Ise Ekiti by gunmen, another male resident has been hacked to death in Orin Ekiti by gunmen.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti State Police Command, DSP. Caleb Ikechukwu, who confirmed the development, told newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Saturday that everything was being done by the command to apprehend the killers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the latest victim was identified as Mr Emmanuel Ilori, a hunter and rice farmer at Orin Ekiti in the Ido-Osi Local Government Area of the state.

Residents said that Ilori was killed late on Friday by gunmen described as Fulani herdsmen while Ilori and his colleagues were hunting.

One of the hunters, Adeniyi Ajayi, said that Ilori’s killers were Fulani herdsmen and that they were more than 20 in number.

He said that the killers opened fire when the hunters queried them on their mission in the farming Ekiti community.

Ajayi said that the herdsmen had been hibernating in forests in the community for long, terrorising farmers and other people in the community.

NAN learnt that Ilori’s body had been taken away by security agents after the incident was reported to them.

Meanwhile, the latest killing has sparked protests among residents of Orin Ekiti with pleas for the government to end the incessant killings.

The protesters made bonfires and rained curses on Ilori’s killers, amid lamentations on the persistent killing of farmers by herdsmen nationwide.

The Chairman of Rice Farmers in Ekiti State, Mr kolawole Rotimi, told NAN that a pregnant woman was similarly, killed by herdsmen in Orin Ekiti last year.

Source: NAN

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

EU Offers AfCTA Signatories €40 billion Grant

Africa’s pharmaceutical industry to create 16m jobs, says

GET IN THE TREND!
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.
THANK YOU!
You're almost done - Activate your subscription
You’ve just been sent an email that contains a confirmation link. In order to activate your subscription, check your email and click on the link.

You will not receive your subscription until you click that link to activate it.

If you don't see that email in your inbox please check your Bulk/Spam folder.
We Are Social