Super Eagles vs Czech Republic Friendly Match Preview

The Super Eagles continue their preparations for the 2018 World Cup with an encounter against another European nation

Nigeria continue their preparations for the 2018 World Cup with a friendly hosted in Austria against the Czech Republic on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles faced England at Wembley at the weekend, losing 2-1, despite a spirited effort.

And they step up their planning for the tournament against more European opposition, as they prepare to take on Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Russia

The Czechs, meanwhile, finished third in qualifying Group C, behind Germany and Northern Ireland.

Game Nigeria vs Czech Republic Date Wednesday, June 6 Time 2:00pm BST / 9am ET

In the United Kingdom (UK) the game will not be aired live.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Similarly, there will be no live airing of the game in the United States.

US TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Czech Republic players Goalkeepers Koubek, Pavlenka, Vaclik Defenders Boril, Gebre Selassie, Jugas, Kaderabek, Kalas, Novak, Suchy Midfielders Barak, Darida, Husbauer, Jankto, Kopic, Soucek, Zmrhal Forwards Krmencik, Schick, Vydra

The Czechs were well beaten by Australia in their last outing, losing 4-0, and will hope to bounce back against the Super Eagles.

AS Roma starlet Patrick Schick will start on the right flank, while Derby County striker Matej Vydra should also feature, having scored 21 goals in the Championship last season.

Potential Czech Republic starting XI: Koubek; Boril, Kalas, Jugas, Novak; Darida, Husbauer; Schick, Barak, Kopic; Vydra

Position Nigeria players Goalkeepers Uzoho, Ezenwa, Akpeyi Defenders Troost-Ekong, Shehu, Ebuehi, Echiejile, Idowu, Balogun, Awaziem, Omeruo Midfielders Obi Mikel, Onazi, Ndidi, Etebo, Ogu, Obi Forwards Musa, Iheanacho, Moses, Iwobi, Ighalo, Nwankwo

Alex Iwobi impressed against England, scoring Nigeria’s goal, and should be given another chance to catch the eye here.

Odion Ighalo led the line against the Three Lions, but Kelechi Iheanacho will hope for an opportunity to show what he can do ahead of the World Cup getting underway.

Potential Nigeria starting XI: Uzohu; Shehu, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Idowu; Moses, Obi Mikel, Ndidi, Onazi, Iwobi; Iheanacho

Betting & Match Odds

Nigeria can be backed at evens to win the game, with Paddy Power, while Czech Republic can be found at 13/5. The draw is available at 11/5.

Match Preview

Nigeria endured something of a Jekyll & Hyde performance against England at the weekend. While the Super Eagles were somewhat all over the place in the first half – Gareth Southgate’s men could have led 4-0 at the interval – they were a team transformed in the second, as a tactical switch allowed them greater possession and a fresh impetus.

Alex Iwobi’s goal was deserved, and the African side were, in fact, the better team throughout the final 45 minutes.