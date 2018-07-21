Summary of the Nigerian Stock Market: Gainers and Losers

Nigerian stocks closed trading on a positive note as the all share index rose 0.37%. Market capitalisation at the close of trading was N3,902,550,364.61.

Highlights of today’s trading session

NSE All-Share Index was 36,603.44 rose 0.37%.

rose 0.37%. Market capitalisation closed at N3.90 billion.

Volume of shares traded was 679,917,974.00 units.

units. Number of Deals was 3,677.00 .

Top Trades

Company (By Volume) Volume Value Sterling Bank 317002213 N443,120,439.81 Medview Air 100000004 N214,000,008.20 Zenith Bank 64927161 N1,493,643,880.05 Law Union 50065000 N50,061,000.00 Transcorp 28917469 N34,184,543.86

S/N Symbol 7/19/2018 Closing Price(N) 7/20/2018 Closing Price(N) %Change 1 Nestle N230 N234.7 2.04% 2 Presco N23 N24.9 8.26% 3 Dangote Sugar N105.6 N107.5 1.80% 4 Stanbic IBTC N47.6 N48.8 2.52% 5 FO N27 N27.9 3.33%

Top Losers

S/N Symbol 7/19/2018 Closing Price(N) 7/20/2018 Closing Price(N) %Change 1 Nestle N1442.3 N1430 -0.85% 2 Presco N73.5 N66.15 -10.00% 3 Dangote Sugar N19.5 N17.7 -9.23% 4 Intercont Breweries N39.2 N37.5 -4.34% 5 WAPCO N34 N32.5 -4.41%

Summary of Stocks for 19th July 2018

Nigerian stocks closed trading on a negative note as the all share index dropped -0.76%. Market capitalisation at the close of trading was N4,862,790,851.34.

Highlights of day’s trading session

NSE All-Share Index was 36,470.05 dropped -0.76%.

dropped -0.76%. Market capitalisation closed at N4.86 billion.

Volume of shares traded was 296,591,866.00 units.

units. Number of Deals was 3,684.00 .

Top Trades

Company (By Volume) Volume Value Guaranty Trust Bank 78361111 N2,977,296,117.00 Medview Air 50000000 N102,245,000.00 Zenith Bank 26513650 N608,966,910.15 Transcorp 24391597 N28,698,793.50 FBNH 19245278 N171,896,152.30

Top Gainers

S/N Symbol 7/18/2018 Closing Price(N) 7/19/2018 Closing Price(N) %Change 1 Guaranty Trust Bank N36.55 N38 3.97% 2 Dangote Sugar N18.3 N19.5 6.56% 3 Oando N4.75 N5.2 9.47% 4 Eterna N6.5 N6.9 6.15% 5 Nasco N20 N20.25 1.25%

Top Losers

S/N Symbol 7/18/2018 Closing Price(N) 7/19/2018 Closing Price(N) %Change 1 Nestle N1527 N1442.3 -5.55% 2 Nigerian Breweries N108 N105.6 -2.22% 3 Intercont Breweries N41 N39.2 -4.39% 4 Zenith Bank N23.95 N22.95 -4.18% 5 UACN N14 N13.25 -5.36%

Summary of Stocks for 18th July 2018

Nigerian stocks closed trading on a negative note as the all share index dropped -0.58%. Market capitalisation at the close of trading was N1,640,695,944.65.

Highlights of day’s trading session

NSE All-Share Index was 36,748.18 dropped -0.58%.

Market capitalisation closed at N1.64 billion.

Volume of shares traded was 181,281,784.00 units.

Number of Deals was 3,854.00.

Company (By Volume) Volume Value Transcorp 16,765,204 N20,643,250.30 Zenith Bank 15,145,318 N361,666,098.60 Fidelity Bank 14,936,393 N29,793,266.97 Oando 11,107,169 N53,630,454.45 Access 10,685,794 N106,983,463.95

Top Gainers

S/N Symbol 7/17/2018 Closing Price(N) 7/18/2018 Closing Price(N) %Change 1 Intercont Breweries N37.5 N41 9.33% 2 Pz N15.4 N16.9 9.74% 3 Dangote Sugar N17.95 N18.3 1.95% 4 Cadbury N11.15 N11.5 3.14% 5 Union Bank of Nigeria N5.7 N5.9 3.51%