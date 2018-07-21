Summary of the Nigerian Stock Market: Gainers and Losers

2018-07-21
Nigerian stocks closed trading on a positive note as the all share index rose 0.37%. Market capitalisation at the close of trading was N3,902,550,364.61.
Highlights of today’s trading session
- NSE All-Share Index was 36,603.44 rose 0.37%.
- Market capitalisation closed at N3.90 billion.
- Volume of shares traded was 679,917,974.00 units.
- Number of Deals was 3,677.00.
Top Trades
|Company (By Volume)
|Volume
|Value
|Sterling Bank
|317002213
|N443,120,439.81
|Medview Air
|100000004
|N214,000,008.20
|Zenith Bank
|64927161
|N1,493,643,880.05
|Law Union
|50065000
|N50,061,000.00
|Transcorp
|28917469
|N34,184,543.86
|S/N
|Symbol
|7/19/2018 Closing Price(N)
|7/20/2018 Closing Price(N)
|%Change
|1
|Nestle
|N230
|N234.7
|2.04%
|2
|Presco
|N23
|N24.9
|8.26%
|3
|Dangote Sugar
|N105.6
|N107.5
|1.80%
|4
|Stanbic IBTC
|N47.6
|N48.8
|2.52%
|5
|FO
|N27
|N27.9
|3.33%
Top Losers
|S/N
|Symbol
|7/19/2018 Closing Price(N)
|7/20/2018 Closing Price(N)
|%Change
|1
|Nestle
|N1442.3
|N1430
|-0.85%
|2
|Presco
|N73.5
|N66.15
|-10.00%
|3
|Dangote Sugar
|N19.5
|N17.7
|-9.23%
|4
|Intercont Breweries
|N39.2
|N37.5
|-4.34%
|5
|WAPCO
|N34
|N32.5
|-4.41%
Summary of Stocks for 19th July 2018
Nigerian stocks closed trading on a negative note as the all share index dropped -0.76%. Market capitalisation at the close of trading was N4,862,790,851.34.
Highlights of day’s trading session
- NSE All-Share Index was 36,470.05 dropped -0.76%.
- Market capitalisation closed at N4.86 billion.
- Volume of shares traded was 296,591,866.00 units.
- Number of Deals was 3,684.00.
Top Trades
|Company (By Volume)
|Volume
|Value
|Guaranty Trust Bank
|78361111
|N2,977,296,117.00
|Medview Air
|50000000
|N102,245,000.00
|Zenith Bank
|26513650
|N608,966,910.15
|Transcorp
|24391597
|N28,698,793.50
|FBNH
|19245278
|N171,896,152.30
Top Gainers
|S/N
|Symbol
|7/18/2018 Closing Price(N)
|7/19/2018 Closing Price(N)
|%Change
|1
| Guaranty Trust Bank
|N36.55
|N38
|3.97%
|2
|Dangote Sugar
|N18.3
|N19.5
|6.56%
|3
|Oando
|N4.75
|N5.2
|9.47%
|4
|Eterna
|N6.5
|N6.9
|6.15%
|5
|Nasco
|N20
|N20.25
|1.25%
Top Losers
|S/N
|Symbol
|7/18/2018 Closing Price(N)
|7/19/2018 Closing Price(N)
|%Change
|1
| Nestle
|N1527
|N1442.3
|-5.55%
|2
|Nigerian Breweries
|N108
|N105.6
|-2.22%
|3
|Intercont Breweries
|N41
|N39.2
|-4.39%
|4
|Zenith Bank
|N23.95
|N22.95
|-4.18%
|5
|UACN
|N14
|N13.25
|-5.36%
Summary of Stocks for 18th July 2018
Nigerian stocks closed trading on a negative note as the all share index dropped -0.58%. Market capitalisation at the close of trading was N1,640,695,944.65.
Highlights of day’s trading session
- NSE All-Share Index was 36,748.18 dropped -0.58%.
- Market capitalisation closed at N1.64 billion.
- Volume of shares traded was 181,281,784.00 units.
- Number of Deals was 3,854.00.
|Company (By Volume)
|Volume
|Value
|Transcorp
|16,765,204
|N20,643,250.30
|Zenith Bank
|15,145,318
|N361,666,098.60
|Fidelity Bank
|14,936,393
|N29,793,266.97
|Oando
|11,107,169
|N53,630,454.45
|Access
|10,685,794
|N106,983,463.95
Top Gainers
|S/N
|Symbol
|7/17/2018 Closing Price(N)
|7/18/2018 Closing Price(N)
|%Change
|1
| Intercont Breweries
|N37.5
|N41
|9.33%
|2
|Pz
|N15.4
|N16.9
|9.74%
|3
|Dangote Sugar
|N17.95
|N18.3
|1.95%
|4
|Cadbury
|N11.15
|N11.5
|3.14%
|5
|Union Bank of Nigeria
|N5.7
|N5.9
|3.51%
|S/N
|Symbol
|7/17/2018 Closing Price(N)
|7/18/2018 Closing Price(N)
|%Change
|1
|Guaranty Trust Bank
|N39.2
|N36.55
|-6.76%
|2
|Okomu Oil
|N85
|N83
|-2.35%
|3
|FBNH
|N10.25
|N9.25
|-9.76%
|4
|Oando
|N5.25
|N4.75
|-9.52%
|5
|Nigerian Breweries
|N108.5
|N108
|-0.46%