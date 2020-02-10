State of The Nigerian Economy: LBS Monthly Report – January 2020.

State of The Nigerian Economy: LBS Monthly Report – January 2020.

By Victor Okeh
- February 10, 2020
- in NEWSLETTER, SPECIAL REPORTS
3
0
State of The Nigerian Economy

Since the Nigerian government shut its borders in August 2019, has Africa’s largest economy witnessed justifiable results to back this policy? Is the economy witnessing a decline in petrol importation or otherwise?

Will Lagos State achieve its vision for a more efficient transportation system after its ban on bikes and tricycles came into effect in February?

What does the adoption of the Eco as the sub-regional currency for Western Africa’s Francophone countries mean and the wider implication for Africa?

These are some of the areas of interest covered in the LBS Monthly Report – January 2020

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Leap Frog, AIICO Bahamas Invests ₦5.38 billion in AIICO Insurance

AIICO Insurance Plc has received an investment of