State of The Nigerian Economy: LBS Monthly Report – January 2020.

Since the Nigerian government shut its borders in August 2019, has Africa’s largest economy witnessed justifiable results to back this policy? Is the economy witnessing a decline in petrol importation or otherwise?

Will Lagos State achieve its vision for a more efficient transportation system after its ban on bikes and tricycles came into effect in February?

What does the adoption of the Eco as the sub-regional currency for Western Africa’s Francophone countries mean and the wider implication for Africa?

These are some of the areas of interest covered in the LBS Monthly Report – January 2020