Stanbic IBTC Wins “Best Sub-Custodian” in Nigeria Award

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s experience, competence and expertise in the provision of custody services in Nigeria has again been reaffirmed as the bank was named the “Best Sub-Custodian” in Nigeria for 2018 by Global Finance magazine.

The London-based Global Finance magazine, organiser of the awards, announced winners for the 16th edition of the annual World’s Best Sub-custodian Banks following selection from across seven global regions and more than 80 countries.

The latest win makes it the eighth time in a row that Stanbic IBTC Bank will be adjudged the best in the country, in recognition of its leadership in the sector. Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Demola Sogunle, stated that winning the award consistently for the last eight years reinforces the bank’s strong management, systems and innovative solutions, and its leadership of Nigeria’s custody sector.

“We are delighted to be recognised for the eighth time as the best provider of custody services in Nigeria. It is a demonstration of our strength in terms of our management, systems and solutions. This award will energise us to continue to provide unparalleled services to our customers as we raise the bar in the provision of investor services,” Sogunle said. “The need for excellent custody services in Nigeria remains strong, driven by the impetus in cross-border investment activities, and we are well positioned to provide such services,” Sogunle added.

The yearly award, instituted 16 years ago, recognises the pivotal role sub-custodians play in business and investment activities via the safekeeping of clients’ assets, such as bonds, stocks and treasury bills.

Winners are selected by Global Finance magazine’s editors and reporters, with input from expert sources, from among institutions that reliably provide the best custody services in local markets, regions and to global custodians.

The criteria used, according to Global Finance, included technology platforms, competitive pricing, customer relations, smooth handling of exception items, technology platforms, quality of service, post-settlement operations, business continuity plans and knowledge of local regulations and practices. Global Finance said it also obtained input from users of sub-custody services. The performance was judged over the period covering January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017.

“As custodians deal with increased liability from new regulatory requirements, they are seeking the safest and best sub-custodians with whom to entrust client assets,” said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance in a release to announce the winners. “With these awards, we recognise those sub-custodians that do the best job of meeting their clients’ needs in increasingly complex markets,” Giarraputo stated.

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Nominees, Akeem Oyewale, thanked the award organiser for the recognition adding that the organisation will not rest on its oars in delivering value to customers as well as prospects. He went on to state that Stanbic IBTC Nominees, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc which holds custodial assets on behalf of clients of Stanbic IBTC Bank, will continue to leverage the expertise, technology and experience of Standard Bank Group, to which Stanbic IBTC belongs, to deliver sustainable shareholder value by serving the needs of its clientele.

Oyewale noted that three subsidiaries within Standard Bank Group were selected as Best Sub-custodian Banks for their respective countries namely Nigeria, Namibia and Mozambique.

Stanbic IBTC Bank is a member of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a full-service financial services group with a clear focus on three main business pillars – Corporate and Investment Banking, Personal and Business Banking and Wealth Management.