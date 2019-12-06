Stanbic IBTC Shines at PEARL Awards

Stanbic IBTC Group, Nigeria’s leading end-to-end financial services provider, has added to the number of laurels and recognitions for its contributions and performance in Nigeria’s finance sector. The organization won three awards at the 24th edition of the PEARL awards which held on recently at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC emerged winner of the 2019 Sectoral Leadership award (Financial Services – Other Financial Institution). Two of the subsidiaries of the company were also recognized for their outstanding achievements in their various sectors. While Stanbic IBTC Capital won the PEARL Issuing House of the Year award, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers won the PEARL Stockbroking Firm of the year award.

Funso Akere, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Capital, said while the awards was evidence of the hard work and the customer-centric culture of the Group, it also reflected the transparency and high ethical standards of Stanbic IBTC. He hinged his assertion on the fact that the PEARL awards seeks to celebrate excellent performance as well as integrity.

He said: “We are glad that the PEARL awards has accorded Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Stanbic IBTC Capital and Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers this honour. It is common knowledge that winners of PEARL awards emerge from a painstaking process based on empirical evidence of performance and strict adherence to the tenets of ethical business practice. These awards will spur us to deliver better services to our customers while also innovating to ensure that we remain market leaders in the sectors we operate in.”

The PEARL Awards was instituted in 1995 to recognise companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange for outstanding operational and stock performance. The award aims to enhance the vibrancy, growth and development of the Capital Market.

The PEARL Awards prides itself as the only Awards in Nigerian Capital Market based on verifiable facts and figures, scientific method of analysis coupled with standard tools of data evaluation