Stanbic IBTC Sets To Hold Third Edition Of Youth Leadership Series

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, is set to host the third edition of its Youth Leadership Series. The Youth Leadership Series is an annual event which is fashioned after the Business Leadership Series, also organized annually by Stanbic IBTC. It is a platform designed to engage young Nigerians, thus empowering them to become the future business leaders.

The theme of this year’s event is “Techricuture – the evolution” and it is scheduled hold on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

The speakers at the 2020 edition are Sam Ogbole, CEO and Lead Trainer at Farm lab; Yewande Kazeem, Founder, Wandieville Media as well as Seyi and Seun Abolaji, Co-Owners of the Wilson’s Juice Company.

Sam Ogbole is popular for his innovative approach to agriculture through his ‘soilless farming’ revolution where crops are grown in the air. He is a forerunner of revolutionized agriculture which uses technology to boost food production. In 2018, he was recognized as one of the top 7 innovators in Africa by CNN Africa and named among the top 500 in food techpreneurs by Forward Fooding in 2019.

Popularly called The Wilson Brothers, Seyi and Seun Abolaji are co-owners of The Wilson’s Juice Company, manufacturers of pure natural fresh juice. Founded in 2016, the company now successfully distributes its product consumed across the country and has also gained attention from both local and international media.

Yewande Kazeem, a 2018 fellow of the Cornell Alliance for Science and graduate of science from the University of Oklahoma, is the owner of Wandieville Media, a communication and educative media company that focuses on Global Development Projects in Africa including Agriculture, Nutrition, Women and Community Development. She is passionate about impacting small scale farmers through research and technology.

The event presents an opportunity for the attendees to learn more about opportunities in the agriculture value chain, driven by technology.

Whilst attendance is free, interested individuals have to register online. They are also advised to open a Stanbic IBTC @EASE wallet.