Stanbic IBTC Posts N19.15 billion PAT in Q1 ’19

The unaudited financial report for the period ended March 31, 2019 of Stanbic IBTC reveals, the group made a profit after tax (PAT) of N19.15bn, down by 17 percent from the previous PAT of N23.07bn in the first quarter of 2018.

The holding company made a turnover of N58.7 billion, up by 2 percent compared to the previous turnover of N57.4 billion in the first quarter of 2018.

Profit before tax (PBT) was down by 12 percent, closing at N23.5 billion compared to the previous PBT of N26.7bn in the first quarter of 2018.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter of 2018 is N1.81, down by 19 percent when compared to the previous EPS of N2.23 in the first quarter of 2018.

Source: Stockswatch