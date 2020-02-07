Stanbic IBTC Continues Impressive Impact In Education

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, continues to make impressive impacts in communities where it operates. The financial institution, as part of its CSR activities, renovated buildings and upgraded facilities at the Community Comprehensive High School, Olambe in Ogun State.

Stanbic IBTC’s CSR activities at the school involved re-roofing and painting of the school’s buildings, provision of a standard library furnished with books, provision of Flip Chart kits as well as provision of 100 desks and chairs, amongst others.

Dr. Oladipupo Oyefuga, Head, Market Risk, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, led the staff of the Internal Control Department of the bank to commission the projects.

Dr. Oyefuga described Stanbic IBTC as being passionate about contributing to the growth of education in the country.

Speaking in the same vein, Head, Internal Control, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, Taiwo Ala, said that the bank embarked on the project as part of activities for the 2019 Internal Control Awareness Week.

He noted that the project would support effective teaching and learning of the students especially against the background that the school is a community secondary school majorly financed by community donations.

Mrs. Fakunle Adenike, Principal, Community Comprehensive High School, expressed her profound gratitude to the management of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC for renovating and upgrading facilities in the school.

She said: “This kind gesture has enlisted this school amongst the best schools in Olambe community.”

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and the Ogun State Government, Mr. Lasilo Temitope, Zonal Education Officer, Ifo, noted that the recipient school, Community Comprehensive High School, Olambe can only show gratitude to Stanbic IBTC by proper utilization of the facilities. He further pledged that the school would use them as instruments for propelling the school into a citadel of academic excellence.