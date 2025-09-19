Spain Reclaims FIFA Top Ranking, Knocks Argentina Off No. 1

Spain has climbed back to the top of the FIFA World Rankings for the first time since 2014, overtaking Argentina after a strong run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The updated rankings, announced on FIFA’s official X account on Thursday, marked a significant reshuffle at the summit of world football. Argentina, which had enjoyed the No. 1 spot since April 2023, dropped to third, while France moved into second place.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Portugal rose to fifth, Croatia advanced to ninth, and Italy secured 10th position. Brazil slipped to sixth following a disappointing qualification campaign, while Germany tumbled to 12th after their shock defeat to Slovakia.

Slovakia was among the standout climbers, surging 10 places to 42nd after back-to-back qualifying wins, including the upset against Germany. Morocco maintained its position just outside the top 10, winning eight of its last nine fixtures.

Other notable risers included The Gambia, Madagascar, Paraguay, Uganda, Libya, Suriname, and the Faroe Islands, all improving by at least five places.

Co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup, Canada, moved two places higher to 26th, while Kosovo achieved a historic climb to 91st after rising four places.

The rankings highlight the shifting balance in world football as nations prepare for the remaining qualifiers and international tournaments ahead of the World Cup.