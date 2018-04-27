Soyinka Warns Youths To Desist From Voting Failed Politicians

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has urged Nigerian youths to mobilise themselves ahead of the 2019 general elections, saying they should desist from supporting leaders who meted untold hardship on the masses.

Soyinka stated this after delivering the second convocation lecture of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, titled:”Tending the tree of commencement.”

He reaffirmed the need for patriotism and intellectual capacity among Nigerians, using trees as metaphors for enduring and sustainable development from one generation to another.

Soyinka, who devoted the lecture as tribute to South Africa’s Winnie Mandela and Leah Shuaibu, noted that the qualities of the duo exemplified the qualities required for nation-building.

He noted that the menace of Boko Haram, herdsmen and cattle rustlers as emerging threats to the development of the nation, describing them as egregious ills militating against the prosperity of the society and sanctity of human lives.

He bemoaned the expurgation of history from the school curriculum and syllabus, explaining that the ignorance of history has dissipated the spirit of statesmanship and patriotism, especially among the youths.

On the clamor for youths take-over of government in the next election, he warned the youths of the costly mistakes of supporting leaders who were part of the nation’s diverse problems.

“All I can just tell you is this, don’t make the mistake of following those who failed you before; those who are pretending that they have nothing to do with the disaster that has overtaken Nigeria.’’