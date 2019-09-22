Soyinka Berates Buhari’s Administration over Treason, Money Laundering Charges against Sowore

Says Buhari’s govt suffering an unprecedented level of paranoia

The Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka Saturday condemned the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for filing charges of treason and money laundering against the Convener of Coalition for Revolution, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

Soyinka, Africa’s foremost playwright, poet and essayist, said with the dimension the trial of Sowore had taken, the Buhari administration “has indeed attained an unprecedented level of paranoia.”

He expressed disappointment at the approach of the Buhari administration to Sowore’s trial, noting that it “is utterly depressing news.”

Sowore is the Convener of #RevolutionNow protest first held on August 5 across the federation to demand for a better Nigeria and protest alleged misrule and misgovernance of the country under President Muhammadu Buhari.

CORE, an initiative of Nigerian masses and youths, is purely aimed at overthrowing the corrupt and warped political system being operated by the country as well as changing the oppressive ruling class in Nigeria.

Dissatisfied with the mission of the #RevolutionNow, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested Sowore. Since Sowore’s arrest on August 2, Sowore has remained in detention for alleged threat to public safety, peaceful co-existence and social harmony in the country.

Charges against the activist became public on Friday, more than a month after Sowore was detained by the State Security Service for planning the #RevolutionNow protest.

The SSS obtained a court order authorizing Sowore to be held for 45 days in the first instance. Just last week, security forces laid a siege to the offices of Sahara Reporters in Lagos in a bid to stop a protest demanding Sowore’s release.

Responding to treason and money laundering charges yesterday, Soyinka said the Buhari government “has indeed attained an unprecedented level of paranoia” over the unbelievable charges that include “insulting” President Muhammadu Buhari.

Soyinka’s statement reads in part: “The Sowore affair has moved beyond harassment and taken on a sinister direction.

“Outside the country where I happened to be engaged at the moment, I can testify that the immediate reaction around me was to dismiss this as yet another grotesque product of Fake News, of which Nigerians have become the greatest practitioners.”

I confess that I also joined in this school of thought – at the start. Further checks have however confirmed that this government has indeed attained an unprecedented level of paranoia.

“I do not believe that the Justice Department itself believes in these improbable charges, as formally publicized.

“So, once again, we inscribe in our annals another season of treasonable felony, History still guards some lessons we have yet to digest, much less from which to learn. Welcome to the Club, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

Source: THISDAY