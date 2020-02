South Africa’s net foreign reserves rose to $45.147 billion in January from $44.897 billion in December, Reserve Bank data showed on Friday.

But gross reserves slipped, decreasing to $54.613 billion at the end of January from $55.058 billion in the previous month.

The forward position, representing the central bank’s unsettled or swap transactions, swung to a positive balance of $547 million in January after a negative balance of $64 million previously, according to Reuters.

Source: THISDAY