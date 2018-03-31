South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa Flies Economy Class

President Cyril Ramaphosa has stunned South Africans as he was spotted travelling to Durban in economy class.

It was on a Safair flight from Pretoria on Friday morning. He was on his way to attend the Covenant Fellowship Church International in eSikhaleni, Kwazulu Natal north coast.

Ramaphosa’s co-passengers snapped photos with the president which were shared on Twitter, according to News24.

While some commended the South African leader for cutting costs, some others were cynical, dismissing the gesture as a PR stunt.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko told News24 that the president will at all times use the mode of transport which is most practical, convenient and cost effective for his duties.

Ramaphosa who is 65 years old is South Africa’s fifth President. He succeeded Jacob Zuma on 15 February 2018. Zuma resigned after the African National Congress recalled him.

Here are some of the tweets spurred by his action as reported by News 24.