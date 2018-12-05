SON Vows to Deal with Adulterated Lubricant Dealers

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has stated that it would blacklist and publish the names of erring importers and manufacturers of fake and sub-standard lubricants in the country.

Osita Aboloma, Director General, SON, disclosed that the action would also send a strong warning to unscrupulous individuals to desist from the nefarious trade in fake and substandard lubricants.

Aboloma stated this at the opening of SON’s office in Nassarawa State. According to him, ‘‘the name and shame’’ exercise would also help Nigerians to identify genuine lubricants in the market while also deriving value for hard-earned money spent on such products.

In his words, “SON classifies lubricants as life threatening and life endangering, the effect is far reaching and the nation cannot industrialize without quality lubricants

He noted that courtesy of SON Act 2015, the agency has been empowered to prosecute purveyors of fake and substandard goods who indulge in the act of faking and adulterating established and successful brands to cheat Nigerian users.

“SON will not sit back and watch some unscrupulous people threaten the survival of the industry. We will not sit down and watch these people pull down the investments of genuine manufacturers or importers. As long as you are law abiding, we will be there to protect you”, he said.

He enjoined stakeholders in the lubricant sector to support the organization in its quest to rid Nigeria of substandard products in general, urging them to always consult SON for the minimum quality requirements for all products as outlined in the Nigeria Industrial Standards (NIS).

He said the new SON office was to bring standards close to the people, while also achieving efficient and effect service delivery of standards. He noted that the office would also go a long way to checkmating the influx of substandard goods in the State.