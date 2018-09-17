Snake Causes Fright at Airport Departure Lounge

Some guests at an airport in the Philippines were shocked to find a snake slithering through the departure lounge.

Passengers waiting at the Daniel Z Romualdez Airport were confronted by the reptile in the airport’s main terminal.

The snake, a black rat snake – sparked panic in the travelers passing through the terminal, the Independent reports.

Though the type of snake is not venomous, it was still alarming to see it winding under seats and across the floor.

Airport security used a long pole to trap the snake before putting it into a bag. The snake was reportedly released back into the wild.

”The snake was also not harmed and it’s now safe. We don’t know how it got past security.

”There was a bit of commotion but it settled down and no planes were affected. There was no danger to any passengers,” an airport official said in a comment to the Independent.

Source: Fox News